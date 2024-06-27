Dayton man convicted of shooting at Springfield police

A Clark County jury found a Dayton man guilty of shooting at Springfield police who returned fire in August 2022 during a trial this week.
Laurence Thompson, 25, was found guilty of two charges of first-degree felonious assault, one charge of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability. He was also found guilty of several firearm specifications.
According to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll, who posted on social media, on Aug. 10, 2022, two Springfield officers responded to a call on Lagonda Avenue and “were almost immediately fired upon.” They returned fire and the gunman fled.
“Laurence Thompson, a fugitive from justice in Warren County, Ohio, was later found to be the gunman,” Driscoll said.
Assistant County Prosecutor Aaron Heskett tried the case. Thompson will be sentenced July 10.
Driscoll thanked the officers “for their professionalism in the face of danger” as well as a detective, the Huber Heights Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.