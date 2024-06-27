Dayton man convicted of shooting at Springfield police

According to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll, who posted on social media, on Aug. 10, 2022, two Springfield officers responded to a call on Lagonda Avenue and “were almost immediately fired upon.” They returned fire and the gunman fled.

“Laurence Thompson, a fugitive from justice in Warren County, Ohio, was later found to be the gunman,” Driscoll said.

Assistant County Prosecutor Aaron Heskett tried the case. Thompson will be sentenced July 10.

Driscoll thanked the officers “for their professionalism in the face of danger” as well as a detective, the Huber Heights Police Department, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.