CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’

Central State University’s College of Education partnered with Brown Hands Literacy to host the grand movie premiere of “Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs.”

The event is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Joshua I Smith Center for Education and Natural Sciences Auditorium, located on the main campus of the university.

This film, a blend of animation and live action, is based on the children’s book bearing the same title. It chronicles the exciting journey of Ari and Walter as they explore their cousin’s HBCU during Homecoming. The film not only delves into the rich culture of HBCUs but also underscores the significance of literacy, akin to a fusion of Reading Rainbow and HBCU culture.

Attendees will also get a chance to interact with the cast, engage in a Q&A session with the producers, walk the red carpet, and receive literacy-themed giveaways.

Guests include representatives from the Ohio Department of Education, local government dignitaries, regional school administrators, and members of the Central State University Royal Court. The event is complimentary and the entire community is welcome. STAFF REPORT