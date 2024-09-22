Crowds enjoy two-day MustardFEST in downtown Springfield

Chris Schutte, Greater Springfield Partnership vice president for destination marketing and communications, said MustardFEST was a welcome way to get away from the unrest in Springfield over the past few weeks.

“It was an amazing success. We had a massive turnout and that says a lot for the people who support Springfield, and we’re appreciative of Joey Chestnut for coming out and spending the day with us,” he said.

A new addition in 2024 was the U.S. Steinholding Championship qualifier that saw divisions of men and women attempting to hold a stein of beer the longest without spilling. Sue Daniel of Columbus won the women’s division and Lowell Clark won the men’s and will compete in the state championship in Cincinnati later this fall.

The wiener dog races brought in 39 competitors on Saturday when the action shifted to National Road Commons Park.

Leslie Bullio of Englewood and her family brought their dog Tilly for the second year. Bullio said Tilly ran the yard 10 times in preparing for the race.

“We couldn’t just stay at home,” said Josh Smith of Springfield, whose dogs have competed in all six races. “We thought about it but there’s enough people here and it would be a shame to disrupt us. Besides, these are my trusty guards.”

Defending champion wiener dog Lenny had a team of 16 supporters in matching yellow shirts in his version of a pit crew.

The dog Hiccup took the first ever Wiener Belt for the championship. Owner Taylor Woodruff said 16-month-old Hiccup was hesitant in his first race last year but practiced since to become the champ.

Hot dogs also had their day with a variety of mustards from least to the most spicy, known as Atomic Horseradish for the eating contest, that wrapped up the day. College student Jack Legath of Cleveland was the top finisher, followed by Josh Goodloe of Middletown and Adam Bostick of Springfield.

Legath said he’s won pizza- and taco-eating contests and now adds a new one as he hoisted the first Mustard Belt, presented by Chestnut.

Despite the 90-plus degree heat, Chestnut gladly met attendees, signed autographs and took photos.

“I like doing things like this, seeing happy people enjoying a day out,” he said.

The atmosphere was completed with food trucks, a beer garden, kids activities and samples of Woeber products with the Chardon Polka Band ushering in the Oktoberfest season playing everything from their versions of AC/DC and Twisted Sister to country to “Walking on Sunshine.”

Mike, Amber and Finn Kilgore of Springfield each had a different Woeber’s mustard preference to enjoy with the sample pretzels. They went back and forth whether to attend, but didn’t want to give up on a family tradition.

“We’d have been disappointed if it were canceled,” Amber Kilgore said.

While the organizers contemplated whether to have MustardFEST earlier in the week as other events were canceled, Schutte said they were glad to have done it and thanked the law enforcement and other personnel who were on the sight to support it and hopes this can inspire other local groups to have their public events in coming weeks.

He was also gratified to meet around 50 people from places as far as Cleveland and Columbus.

“It was a great turnout and we’re so thankful to everyone and shown it’s possible to do with strong partnerships,” Schutte said.