Crews work to clean up train derailment in Mad River Twp.

Crews are cleaning up the Old Mill Road area in Mad River Twp. this morning after several train cars derailed Thursday night, which damaged railroad tracks in Clark County.
The derailment happened about a quarter-mile from Old Mill Road in Mad River Twp. involved a Norfolk Southern train.
Norfolk Southern said reports were that 20 cars went off the rails but there were no injuries. Crews responded to the scene along with additional support to rerail cars and otherwise clear the scene.
The Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire Department and EMS asked residents on social media to avoid the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road while they work.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.