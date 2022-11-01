Crews battle fire at abandoned industrial building in Springfield

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a long-abandoned industrial building that already was partially torn down.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of West Southern Avenue, just east of Yellow Springs Street.
Smoke was pouring from the facility and flames were coming from the windows when the Springfield Fire Division responded.
Firefighters had to to clear overgrown vegetation on the property to get access to the burning building but were able to knock down the fire quickly.
Part of the building had been torn down, and the former office section is what was left.
Crews blocked Southern Avenue between Yellow Springs and Race streets as they battled the blaze.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.