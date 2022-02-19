COVID-19 cases continue their decline in Clark County: What the latest numbers say

“We’re continuing our way down that hill from our peak,” Patterson said.

The health district’s High Street testing center closed this week due to the decline in people seeking tests over the past several weeks. The health district will distribute at-home testing kits to those who are showing symptoms at its main office. Residents will call the office upon arrival, and a staff member will bring the kits out to them, Cook said.

Information about test kit availability and appointments will be available on the health district’s website.

New hospital admissions have also seen a 5% drop in the past several days, Cook said, but the area’s hospital’s two COVID-19 units are still full.

“They’re still struggling a little bit, but I’m hopeful that within the next two or three weeks, we’ll see them catch their breath a little,” Cook said.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 50% of Clark County’s population has completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, according to ODH. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 5 years and older get vaccinated. Everyone 12 years and older should stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and get a booster shot when eligible, according to the CDC.

“I think right now, we’re continuing every day to administer as many vaccines as we can,” Cook said.

The health district is administering vaccines at clinics five days per week at multiple Clark County locations.

The Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Springfield is offering vaccinations. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment. The health district’s main office and Southern Village office will also host clinics.

Clinics will also be held at Groceryland, area food pantries, and a couple of local elementary schools.

By the Numbers:

50.4: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

34,643: Total coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

514: Total coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County