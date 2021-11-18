County commissioners approve funding for waterline extension near Park Layne

The project will lay the foundation for potential future work to serve the village of Donnelsville, which currently does not have a water system and whose residents primarily use private wells for water access, Bauer said.

“That could open up economic development big time,” said Commissioner Lowell McGlothin.

The commissioners have allocated more than $10 million in ARPA funds for various projects. That money is being used for the reimbursement to the general fund for pandemic-related losses in revenue, the reimbursement of employee paid administrative leave, the funding of technology for the county’s dispatch center, expected to open in 2022.

Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to help alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings, as well as a safety improvement project for Spangler Road.

Explore Meijer to offer free grocery delivery at area stores starting this week

By the Numbers:

800,000: The amount allocated by the Clark County Commission to the waterline extension project

235: The state route that the waterline runs along

26: The amount in millions allocated to Clark County through the American Rescue Plan Act