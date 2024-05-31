Cottrel: Western Clark County offers many VBS opportunities

Many churches have registration set up on their websites or you can call the number provided. Remember some churches don’t have the office open every day, so please plan ahead. Please do not just drop in on the first day of VBS without registering in advance or at least getting your name on a list.

And please ask what you can bring to help. Donating extra snacks, craft supplies, bottled water, paper towels, markers, etc. can make a world of difference to organizers. Just ask how you can help.

So with the hope of being helpful, I put out a request a few weeks ago on Facebook asking who was having Bible schools this year in Mad River and Bethel Townships.

I got a ton of replies and additionally some information from outside our townships, which unfortunately I do not have room to include. I’d publish all if I could.

I know this list is not all the Bible schools in our two township area, but it does give you all a good idea at what is available.

If you do not see a church’s VBS here, that does not mean it is not happening. Some may not even have published the information yet. Call the office and ask.

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 from 9:30 -11 a.m. each Sunday in June at Restoration Park Church, 55 Restoration Park Dr., Medway. Theme is June Jam.

Open to Kindergarten to fifth grade. Contact website Restorationpark.church

June 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. and June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 455 East Main St., Enon. Open to Pre K to completed sixth grade. Theme is Breaker Rock Beach. (937) 863-0297. Website is Newcovenantenon.org

June 17- 21 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Rd, near Enon and Holiday Valley. Open to 3 Years - fifth grade. To request a Registration Form, email rob_cope@icloud.com Information is on their Facebook page.

June 17 – 21 from 6:30 - 8:30 at Colonial Baptist Church, 8963 Milton Carlisle Rd. Theme is Great Jungle Journey. Open to 4 years to sixth grade. Registration is online at colonialbaptistnewcarlisle.com/vbs

June 17 – 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of New Carlisle, 8870 E State Route 571, New Carlisle. Open to Age 4 through entering sixth grade.

Website - fbcnc.churchtrac.com

June 23 – 26 - Crossroad Baptist Church, 9903 West National Rd, (937) 845-9866. Crossroadbaptist.com Theme is VBS Olympics

June 24 – 28, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Theme - Camp Firelight. 937-882-6697

June 24-28 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene @Bethel4HimandHis, 4400 Osborn Rd.

Theme - Scar Force/Space – More information on the FB page.

*July 8 - 12 at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton Lakeview.

Medwaychurch.org Open to ages 3 years through eighth grade

Theme - Sports and Arts Camp.

*July 8 - 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Enon United Methodist Church, 135 S. Harrison St., Enon. 937-864-1578. Website - Enonumc.com

Theme – Scuba - Diving into Friendship with God.

July 22-26 at Heritage Fellowship Church, 105 N Tecumseh Rd, Bethel Township. Open to ages 3 – 12 years. Website - heritagefc.net. 937-882-0044

Theme – Olympic Training Camp.

8963 Milton Carlisle Road, New Carlisle