Coronavirus: FEMA still accepting applications for funeral assistance

“I’ve gone through this process myself with my grandmother. I did the phone call, I went through the interview and I will tell you it was super simple,” Clements-Pitstick said. “It was simple, there was no wait. It seems like the phone lines have slowed down.”

Those looking to apply to the FEMA funeral assistance program can call 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice.

If residents are not ready to call FEMA or are unsure of what is needed when they apply, Clements-Pitstick encourages them to reach out to Clark County EMA for help.

“If you have any questions locally, we are still taking questions a lot. We are able to help walk you through the process, but we cannot submit the information for you,” Clements-Pitstick said.

For more information about the program, or if you have any questions residents can contact the Clark County EMA at 937-521-2175.