Coronavirus: FEMA still accepting applications for funeral assistance

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging residents to apply for the federal COVID-19 funeral assistance program if they haven’t already.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is continuing to accept applications for up to $9,000 in funeral reimbursements for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, Clark County Emergency Management Agency Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick said on Friday during the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference.
“If you had a loved one pass away due to COVID, and it had to be due to COVID, you are eligible for FEMA reimbursement,” Clements-Pitstick said.
Those applying will need a death certificate that says their loved one died of COVID-19 or a COVID-19 related illness and any documents with funeral expenses.
Residents will be interviewed for about 20 minutes and asked to submit the necessary documents when applying, including for your social security number in some situations, Clements-Pitstick said.
“I’ve gone through this process myself with my grandmother. I did the phone call, I went through the interview and I will tell you it was super simple,” Clements-Pitstick said. “It was simple, there was no wait. It seems like the phone lines have slowed down.”
Those looking to apply to the FEMA funeral assistance program can call 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice.
If residents are not ready to call FEMA or are unsure of what is needed when they apply, Clements-Pitstick encourages them to reach out to Clark County EMA for help.
“If you have any questions locally, we are still taking questions a lot. We are able to help walk you through the process, but we cannot submit the information for you,” Clements-Pitstick said.
For more information about the program, or if you have any questions residents can contact the Clark County EMA at 937-521-2175.