Coronavirus: Clark County cases, community transmission remain low

The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.

Vaccination efforts also continue locally, Smith said, which contributes to the low level of community spread in Clark County. As of Friday afternoon, roughly half of the county’s population has completed its vaccine series.

The health district administered 156 doses of the vaccine this week, 104 of which were doses of the second booster.

The second booster is available for those who are 50 years of age or older and are four months out from their first booster. In addition, those who are aged 12-49 who are immunocompromised.

More than a dozen first doses were given to people this week, too, Smith said.

The continuation of low numbers of cases reported is a fact to praise, but not a cause to abandon caution, Smith said.

“It’s imperative that we take some of the lessons we learned last summer and apply it,” Smith said. “Just because we’re seeing low levels of community transmission of COVID-19, does not mean we should rest on our laurels, does not mean that we should throw our masks away entirely, and does not mean we should totally disregard an opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The health district is offering vaccines at multiple locations. Information about vaccine clinic times and locations can be found on the health district’s website.

By the Numbers:

50: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

34,930: Total coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

575: Total coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County