Coronavirus: Clark County cases, community transmission remain low

People get their COVID booster shot at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccine Center in January. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

People get their COVID booster shot at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccine Center in January. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Sixteen confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported to the Clark County Combined Health District this week, slightly up from last week’s total of nine cases, health officials said Friday.

Communications coordinator Nate Smith said that the county is seeing the lowest number of cases since last July. Smith, along with local NAACP chapter president Denise Williams, updated the community on the state of the pandemic locally.

“When you take it in the context of where we’ve been — first the delta variant, then the omicron variant — we’re very grateful to be at these low levels,” Smith said.

Since the pandemic’s start, a total of 34,930 have been reported in Clark County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ExploreCOVID vaccine: Court injunction stops Air Force action against Wright-Patterson personnel

Clark County also remains at a “low” level of community spread, per the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are calculated by a few factors, including hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, Smith said.

The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.

Vaccination efforts also continue locally, Smith said, which contributes to the low level of community spread in Clark County. As of Friday afternoon, roughly half of the county’s population has completed its vaccine series.

The health district administered 156 doses of the vaccine this week, 104 of which were doses of the second booster.

ExploreOmicron BA.2: What Ohioans need to know

The second booster is available for those who are 50 years of age or older and are four months out from their first booster. In addition, those who are aged 12-49 who are immunocompromised.

More than a dozen first doses were given to people this week, too, Smith said.

The continuation of low numbers of cases reported is a fact to praise, but not a cause to abandon caution, Smith said.

“It’s imperative that we take some of the lessons we learned last summer and apply it,” Smith said. “Just because we’re seeing low levels of community transmission of COVID-19, does not mean we should rest on our laurels, does not mean that we should throw our masks away entirely, and does not mean we should totally disregard an opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The health district is offering vaccines at multiple locations. Information about vaccine clinic times and locations can be found on the health district’s website.

By the Numbers:

50: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

34,930: Total coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

575: Total coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

