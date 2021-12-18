Coronavirus: Clark County cases climb for sixth week straight

As cases increase statewide, Ohio’s hospitals continue to report strain from staff shortages and an influx of hospitalizations.

To assist hospitals with staffing shortages related to COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday ordered 1,050 Ohio National Guard members into Ohio’s hospitals.

Smith and Williams said locally, the virus has impacted the area’s hospital for weeks, with the hospital mirroring the statewide trends of being near or at capacity, as well as reporting staffing shortages and fatigue among workers.

“We continue to see pressure put on our healthcare system,” Smith said. “That pressure trickles down from the state all the way to our local area.”

The Ohio Department of Health reported that since the beginning of the pandemic, 754 COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County.

“We are not joking,” said Williams. “Today, this is very serious news.”

Smith and Williams also discussed measures Clark County families can take this holiday season to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus. Regular handwashing, the use of facemasks when possible, and physical distancing are recommended.

Having home COVID-19 tests on hand could also prove to be useful as families plan to gather. Tests are widely available at local pharmacies, and the Clark County Public Library systems offers free tests at its five branches.

Vaccination is also a measure one can take against the virus. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 48% of Clark County has completed its vaccine series.

The CCCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Center at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield is offering vaccinations. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment.

With the exception of Memorial Day this year, every holiday has been followed by a rise in cases locally, according to the health district.

By the Numbers:

48: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

23,712: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

402: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County