Coronavirus: Clark County arts organizations receive over $375K in federal relief funding

The Performing Arts Center had to shut down for what will be 18 months, according to Jones. A few events were canceled in 2020 — a Diamond Rio show, a Michael Bolton show and the musical “Waitress” — and then the entire 2020-2021 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Technical and Executive Directors within the Performing Arts Center stayed working at the center, remotely and at the building. The rest of the staff was reassigned to other areas of the college, Jones said.

“The PAC staff were some of the very fortunate people in the industry as the college kept everyone employed,” she said.

Westcott House, a work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, received its funding in mid-July, director Marta Wojcik said. Wojcik told the News-Sun that the museum earns nearly half of its operating budget through income sources such as tour admissions and gift shop sales, so the pandemic wiped out many opportunities for revenue for the museum. Westcott House closed its doors from March 15 to June 27 in 2020, with another closure occurring in November through March 12 this year. Wojcik noted that during the period of reopening in 2020, the museum received roughly 41% of its typical tour attendance, and overall, Westcott House experienced a 65% drop in tour attendance and 55% drop in total earned income revenue.

The Westcott House, has received about $85,000 from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program designed to provide assistance to arts groups that had to shut down during the height of the pandemic. Bill Lackey/Staff

Wojcik said that the museum observed attendance patterns slightly improve since March, bringing in 60% of its typical annual earned income. Wojcik said the museum was “fortunate” to maintain its two full-time and four part-time employees, with the help of federal, state and local CARES Act grants.

“While hopeful for a full recovery by 2022, we continue to feel a profound impact of the shuttered tourism activity, as well as ongoing uncertainty for larger scale in-person fundraising events,” Wojcik said, pointing to the cancelation of the 15-year anniversary gala and annual Frank Lloyd Wright birthday party last year.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Lou Ross told the News-Sun that the funding it received through the grant program in July is going toward the payment of rent and payroll. Due to the loss of revenue from events, with 22 being canceled, the symphony missed out on $122,000.

The show still went on in some ways for the symphony, however: just virtually. The venue hosted virtual programming, such as for its jazz ensemble, and also continued its youth education program, holding rehearsals and concerts digitally.

“We had a lot of pivoting to do,” Ross said.

Staff of the symphony had to adapt to the pandemic quickly, but Ross said the community supported them through it, noting that contributing revenue nearly matched that of non-pandemic years.

Blessings Enterprises, the owner of entertainment company Alchemy House, did not return requests for comment.

