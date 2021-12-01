Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report nearly 100 new cases

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties continue to report an increase in new cases of the coronavirus.
Eleven Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 97 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Nov. 15-21.
There were 81 cases reported in Clark County schools and 16 cases reported in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.
The schools and school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 1 student
Clark-Shawnee: 12 students
Cliff Park High School: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 6 students
Greenon: 12 students
Mechanicsburg: 1 student, 1 staff
Northeastern: 11 students, 1 staff
Northwestern: 1 student
Southeastern: 1 student
Springfield: 16 students, 4 staff
Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: 1 student
Tecumseh: 13 students, 1 staff
Urbana: 3 students, 1 staff
West Liberty-Salem: 10 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Nov. 15-21.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
About the Author