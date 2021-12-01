springfield-news-sun logo
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report nearly 100 new cases

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties reported nearly 100 cases for the week of Nov. 15-21.
School districts in Clark and Champaign counties reported nearly 100 cases for the week of Nov. 15-21. Here, Poppy Tyler, 8, gets her COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rocking Horse Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Brooke Spurlock
39 minutes ago
A breakdown of the area schools, districts that reported data to Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard.

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties continue to report an increase in new cases of the coronavirus.

Eleven Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 97 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Nov. 15-21.

There were 81 cases reported in Clark County schools and 16 cases reported in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.

The schools and school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student

Clark-Shawnee: 12 students

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 6 students

Greenon: 12 students

Mechanicsburg: 1 student, 1 staff

Northeastern: 11 students, 1 staff

Northwestern: 1 student

Southeastern: 1 student

Springfield: 16 students, 4 staff

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: 1 student

Tecumseh: 13 students, 1 staff

Urbana: 3 students, 1 staff

West Liberty-Salem: 10 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Nov. 15-21.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

