Coronavirus: 2,000 vaccination appointments unused in Clark County this week

“The mass vaccinations are more-so going to start going on the road. Into the neighborhoods into the communities, into where people are. If they aren’t going to come to see us, we are going to go see them,” Patterson said.

Over the last couple of weeks, Patterson said the health district has visited a number of churches to hold vaccination clinics, including the Clifton Avenue Church of God, Church of Jesus Family Worship and St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield.

In addition to churches, Patterson said the health district reached out to all of the county’s superintendents this week to set up clinics at high schools.

“We said ‘reach out to your families. We will come to your school and do vaccinations for the 16, 17 and 18 years old and their families at your school,” Patterson said. “So be looking for that soon.”

The health district schedules vaccination appointments on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 937-717-2439 or online anytime at ccchd.com. The county’s clinic is also accepting walk-in

As of Friday, 47,103 vaccination shots had been given in Clark County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. About 35% of Clark County’s total population has received at least one shot.

Nearly 27% of Clark County’s total population had been fully vaccinated as of Friday. That’s higher than the state’s average.

One in four Ohioans, or 25%, have finished the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday, according to ODH. More than 4,302,000 people in the state have received at least one shot and 2,943,985 have completed the vaccine.

Clark County had 13,602 cases and 293 deaths of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, according to ODH.

The state reported more than 1,300 hospitalized COVID patients for the third day in a row and more than 2,000 daily cases for the fourth straight day.

Since the pandemic started, Ohio has reported 1,050,115 total cases and 54,787 total hospitalizations.

The state reported 74 deaths on Friday for a total of 18,991. Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Facts & Figures:

2,000: COVID-19 vaccination appointments that went unused this week in Clark County

47,103: Total COVID-19 vaccination shots that have been given in Clark County

35: Percentage of Clark County residents that have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot