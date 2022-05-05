Congressman Turner visits Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport

Caption The ALIA electric vehicle aircraft. Photo provided by BETA Technologies. Credit: Brian Jenkins Credit: Brian Jenkins Caption The ALIA electric vehicle aircraft. Photo provided by BETA Technologies. Credit: Brian Jenkins Credit: Brian Jenkins

“There’s a lot of opportunity for expansions and job development here,” he said.

Franzen said that construction on the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is expected to begin in June, and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held. The construction is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2023.

The $8.2 million center will be a 30,000 square-foot, two-story facility that will accommodate university and government research as well as companies developing the eVTOL and UAS technology that already have a presence at the airport. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Springfield $6 million last year to build the facility at the municipal airport to house a flight research center.

“Lots of exciting things happening here in Springfield,” Franzen said.

The type of air mobility technology researched and tested at the airport has been described as envisioning a safe and efficient aviation transportation system that uses highly automated aircraft that will operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes to urban and suburban areas.

Elaine Bryant, the vice president of aerospace and defense at the Dayton Development Coalition, said the aircraft could be used not only for transportation, but also has potential to service the health care industry through emergency cases and medical deliveries.

“BETA is looking to the future and realizes Ohio is the place to be,” she said, pointing to manufacturing talent and the workforce in the state.

The Dayton Development Coalition will host the National Advanced Air Mobility Industry forum, which will showcase local air mobility innovation, on Aug. 22-23 at Springfield-Beckley.