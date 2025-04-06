Community turns out for Dave Chappelle, Wyclef Jean Haitian celebration

The show will include Yellow Springs-based comedian Dave Chappelle and Grammy-winning Haitian musician Wyclef Jean, as well as members of the Haitian community from Springfield, Dayton, Columbus and beyond, along with community leaders and organizations that support immigrant communities.

Springfield was estimated to be home to 10,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants as of last fall. Some Springfield residents said Haitians’ arrival put an undue strain on the community’s schools, safety and health care systems. Others said Haitians boosted the local economy and helped local businesses.

Haitian residents were subject to threats in September after President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others shared false rumors that they were killing and eating people’s pets.

After recent changes from the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, Haitians who are in the United States via parole immigration programs will lose their legal status on April 24. Haitians here under Temporary Protected Status will see that protection expire in August.