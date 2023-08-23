Community prayer events planned tonight after deadly Northwestern bus crash

Local groups have planned community gatherings tonight in the wake of the school bus crash that killed a Northwestern Elementary School student on Tuesday.

The bus carrying 52 students crashed on Troy Road about 2 miles from the school when another driver went left of center. Nearly two dozen students were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries, one of those considered serious and the rest non life-threatening.

The event traumatized students and parents on Northwestern’s first day of school.

Lawrenceville Church of God will have a community prayer service today at 6 p.m. at 3131 Fox Hollow Road. The event is for the Northwestern community as it grieves the loss of life and faces the fears and worries after the bus crash. All are welcome.

Restoration at Hillside Church of God will have a prayer night for the community, inviting families and people of all ages to join in prayer at 6:30 p.m. today at the church, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield.

If you know of a public vigil, email us at sns-local@coxinc.com