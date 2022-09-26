Community kitchen, health expo among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Health Expo

Community Health Foundation’s annual interactive health fair will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. Health Expo ‘22 will feature free health screenings, stage demonstrations, informative health and wellness vendors, and refreshments. Bring the family and find out how you can get and stay healthy. Health Expo ‘22 is presented by Community Health Foundation with support from lead sponsor, Park National Bank, and additional support from Mercy Health, Villa Springfield, Clark Schaefer Hackett and Wallace and Turner.

Springfield Neighborhood Meeting

The Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues in Springfield.

Project Manager Tia Phelan will be the guest speaker and she will update the group on the recent Community Gardens groundbreaking ceremony, how to apply for housing and other information.

Persons interested in learning more are urged to attend. Everyone will be able to ask questions at the meeting. City Police Officers will also give reports and answer questions.

Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door. For more information about SENA call (937) 323-5865.

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Champaign County Library will host a book sale at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday,; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There’s a special presale for members only from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Annual Fundraising Dinner

Family & Youth Initiatives, a local non-profit, will host its annual Harvesting Hope Dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike.

Harvesting Hope is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The evening will feature a dinner, presentations about FYI, raffle baskets, and a drawing for a quilt. The event and funds raised will be used to spread FYI’s message and demonstrate its impact on the community.

Each of FYI’s four programs will display how they actively make a difference in the lives of those they serve. These interactive demonstrations will teach you some of the lessons their clients are learning and provide you with a firsthand look at FYI’s process towards empowerment.

To register, visit http://fyiharvestinghope.eventbrite.com/. For questions, contact Nikki Stefanow at 937-845-0403 or email nikki@fyiohio.org.

Springfield Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical directed by Tonya Reynolds at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone, with entrance off Clifton Avenue at Selma Road.

Ticket prices are $14 for students and seniors and $17 for adults. All seats are general admission and accessible seating is available. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Tickets may be purchased online at the John Legend Theater website by clicking on the Buy Tickets box. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Tickets are also available by calling the John Legend Theater box office 937-505-2945 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visiting the pre-sale box office at the Career ConnectEd entrance to the Dome during those same hours.

For more information, visit Springfield Civic Theatre’s website or the Springfield Civic Theatre Facebook page.