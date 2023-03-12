X
Community Health Foundation to celebrate again with annual reception

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
7 minutes ago
The foundation provided nearly $850K for community groups in 2022.

After three years of postponements and restrictions, Community Health Foundation (CHF) Celebrates 2023 will offer a more festive feel than usual.

The annual reception returns to the format that has been a spring tradition with the theme “Change Your Day, Not Your Life” with appetizers, drinks, live music and a presentation by keynote speaker Andy Core from 5-7 p.m. March 28 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center. Tickets cost $35 each.

Three years ago, the emerging pandemic caused lockdown just prior to the annual reception. It returned in fall 2021 in a scaled-back format. CHF executive director Joy Rogers said it should be worth the wait.

“It’s time to get back to fun and celebrating everybody in health and wellness,” she said. “This is part of our outreach to the community. And we’ll provide a great speaker with a personal and funny message.”

Core, an award-winning author, describes his style as “research scientist meets stand-up comic.” His goal is to give the audience a message of how they can find a balance of accomplishing more at work, living healthy and still having a life.

ExploreClark County students to qualify for free, reduced-price meals through Medicaid

He has a master’s degree in science of human performance and has spent 16 years inspiring people to become energized, healthy, motivated and better equipped to thrive in our hectic society, according to his publicity profile.

Rogers is also emphasizing the celebration of CHF’s outreach efforts to the community, which has grown from $60,000 to community organizations in its initial year of 2013 to $845,000 in 2022, helping 96 projects.

She said the CHF board saw the success of the outreach funding program and recognized the need and impact in the community. Success in the market also allowed for more contributions.

Funding supported the Clark County Community Health Improvement Plan and other initiatives and projects and organizations including Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Maternal/Infant Vitality Project.

“There is just a great need in our community, and we put our toes in the water, then dived right in and made a big splash,” said Rogers.

CHF continues to serve the community in 2023 with its Break for Health webinar series, its annual Health Expo in the fall and participating in the upcoming minority health fair on April 30.

ExploreNerf wars game among high schoolers prompts officials to issue warnings

Rogers credits the interest of sponsors in helping with the costs and encourages the community to join the annual reception to enjoy time together and the possibilities of health and wellness.

“We hope everybody comes to celebrate with us,” she said. “We’ll share our highlights and be done by 7 p.m. It’s something that provides a nice night out in recognition of improving our community.”

For tickets, visit CHF’s web page.

HOW TO GO

What: Community Health Foundation Celebrates 2023

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St., Springfield

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Admission: $35 by March 21

More info: community-health-foundation.org/

Brett Turner
