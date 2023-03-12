Community Health Foundation to celebrate again with annual reception

He has a master’s degree in science of human performance and has spent 16 years inspiring people to become energized, healthy, motivated and better equipped to thrive in our hectic society, according to his publicity profile.

Rogers is also emphasizing the celebration of CHF’s outreach efforts to the community, which has grown from $60,000 to community organizations in its initial year of 2013 to $845,000 in 2022, helping 96 projects.

She said the CHF board saw the success of the outreach funding program and recognized the need and impact in the community. Success in the market also allowed for more contributions.

Funding supported the Clark County Community Health Improvement Plan and other initiatives and projects and organizations including Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Maternal/Infant Vitality Project.

“There is just a great need in our community, and we put our toes in the water, then dived right in and made a big splash,” said Rogers.

CHF continues to serve the community in 2023 with its Break for Health webinar series, its annual Health Expo in the fall and participating in the upcoming minority health fair on April 30.

Explore Nerf wars game among high schoolers prompts officials to issue warnings

Rogers credits the interest of sponsors in helping with the costs and encourages the community to join the annual reception to enjoy time together and the possibilities of health and wellness.

“We hope everybody comes to celebrate with us,” she said. “We’ll share our highlights and be done by 7 p.m. It’s something that provides a nice night out in recognition of improving our community.”

For tickets, visit CHF’s web page.

HOW TO GO

What: Community Health Foundation Celebrates 2023

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St., Springfield

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Admission: $35 by March 21

More info: community-health-foundation.org/