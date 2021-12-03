springfield-news-sun logo
Community cheers on Wildcats as they head to championship game

People gather outside of Rocking Horse Community Health Center Friday morning to show support to Springfield Highschool football players heading to the state championship game. HASAN KARIM/STAFF
People gather outside of Rocking Horse Community Health Center Friday morning to show support to Springfield Highschool football players heading to the state championship game.

By Hasan Karim
The Springfield Wildcats were greeted by the community this morning as they embarked on the trip to Canton to play in their first over Division 1 Championship game.

Those local football players are slated to face off against Lakewood St. Edward this evening after Springfield defeated Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller in the state semifinal last week.

Members of the community were invited to line the sidewalks this morning as the football players left Springfield High School at 10:45 a.m. The players made their way down taking South Kensington to Limestone and then headed south on Limestone to Interstate 70.

The football players’ bus was a part of a caravan of cars, including Springfield Fire engines and police cruisers that accompanied them to the interstate as part of a community sendoff.

Dozens of community members turned out to show their support. Those included local students, parents, city officials, healthcare workers and other residents who held signs and cheered as cars passed by Friday morning.

