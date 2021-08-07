Community celebrates Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum grand opening

“It’s exciting to get to this point but there is so much more to come and to do,” she said. “The people are fantastic, we’ve gotten a lot of donations, but there’s a lot we’re still planning.”

Making use of the former Snyder Park Golf Course, the OSU Extension closed its former sight and moved here in 2014. Whereas the SPGA had Garden Jubilees in previous years, the big event was meant to be in 2020 to coincide with the 125th anniversary of Snyder Park.

The pandemic interrupted the plan. On the upside, it allowed time to add other things including newly-installed sidewalks and the pavilion.

The Wingert-Tossey Pavilion was dedicated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to begin the Jubilee. Bennett led the ceremony with comments from Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt; Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland; National Trail Parks and Recreation Director Leann Castillo; Suzie Carey of the Springfield Foundation; and Ohio State Senator Bob Hackett.

Visitors wonder through the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum during the Gardens' Jubilee celebrating their official grand opening Saturday. . BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Copeland, who is a golfer, recalled the area on which the pavilion sits being the ninth green of the former course, and said closing it was one of the tougher decisions he’s had, but is glad where it’s led.

“It’s a great resource for the people of Springfield and Clark County,” Copeland said.

Castillo mentioned the historical significance of the area, which was once farmland as well as a race track, and the area now incorporates bits of the area’s history such as bricks from former businesses. Snyder Park is one of several National Trail parks. The organization is working on the Carleton Davidson Nature Preserve, an ongoing project on the remaining part of the former golf course.

Kyna Paul paints in the Garden of Eatin' at the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Saturday during the Gardens' Jubilee celebrating the garden's official grand opening. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

There was as much red as green at the event with around 75 Master Gardener Volunteers in their red T-shirts, working the various gardens, giving advice and helping guests.

“It’s not me, it’s all the guys and girls who have put the time in,” Bennett said of the volunteers during the opening.

Hilde Zahm of Springfield made her first trip to SPGA with a friend and was thrilled to spot Coreopsis Moonbeam flowers.

“You see things and think that’s a good thought and call up a nursery or look in a catalog for more on those plants,” said Zahm, a gardener who has seven raised flower beds at home.

She added it’s important to learn new things and can ask questions to the Master Gardeners there. Zahm and friend also enjoyed the exercise in walking the area and plan to return on a cooler day.

Bennett invites the public to follow the SPGA’s progress. The Springfield Foundation Feature Garden will be complete in the fall for a start.

Better signage, an official entrance, lighting and sidewalks covering the entire garden area for better accessibility are among the future additions, depending on funding.

With other community gardens making use of urban areas around Springfield and the SPGA progressing, Bennett sees this as a chance for the public to discover the serenity of gardening.

“People are starting to realize the benefits of horticulture, that they can destress, grow and eat something healthy,” she said. “And (SPGA) is free. It doesn’t cost you any money to enjoy what we have down here.”

The gardens and arboretum are open during Snyder Park hours, from sunrise to sunset. They are located at 1900 Park St.