Community calls for justice for slain Springfield meat market owner

Gill’s son Shayne thanked the community for its support.

“So much remains unknown, but one thing is obvious,” he said on Monday. “And that is the love people have for Tom Gill.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Shayne Gill described his father as selfless, dedicated and loving. He asked the community to not forget his father’s name and legacy.

“He loved this town,” he said.

The shop is reopening on Wednesday, Shayne Gill said.

Tom Gill’s brother, Kenny, said the amount of support he’s seen from people who knew Tom is “overwhelming.” Dozens of people every day since last week have dropped into his family’s homes to show support and offer up happy memories about Tom.

Kenny Gill wore a Cleveland Browns jersey Monday evening as a nod to Tom’s favorite team.

“I will cherish this day always,” he said before the crowd, filled with people shedding tears and clutching candles.

Explore Visitation announced for Springfield butcher who died in shooting

Kenny Gill said his brother Tom had a saying any time he was impressed by something: “That’s ‘gooder’ than hell.”

At one point in the evening, vigil attendees pointed to the sky and shouted “Tom Gill, you were gooder than hell!”

“[Tom] taught me a lot about life,” Kenny Gill said. “The main thing: always love and respect your family, friends and neighbors. I think he showed that to every one of you in this place.”

Tom Gill learned his butcher skills from Joe Morrow, the man from whom he also purchased the market building. Gill had never cut meat professionally before meat before meeting Morrow, who helped him learn the trade and helped him at the start of Gill’s business.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Morrow attended Monday night’s vigil and said Gill was the “easiest guy to like.”

“He was so smart, a fast learner. He was a great guy and did great with his business,” Morrow said. “It’s such a sad day. It’s senseless what happened.”

Gill’s funeral details were announced Monday. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Conroy Funeral Home at 1660 E. High St. in Springfield. A private family service will be held at a later date, according to Gill’s obituary.

Gill was a 1976 graduate of Northeastern High School. He is survived by his sons, Shayne and Clay Gill; daughter-in-law, Cassie Gill; longtime partner, Erynn Asebrook; grandsons, Wesley and Sawyer Gill; siblings, Deb Cannon, Steve Gill, Kenny Gill, Irv Rutan, and Ronnie Rutan; aunt, Mickie Palmateer; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins, according to his obituary.

“Tom was the life of the party, fearless, and one of the best people you could ever meet,” his obituary stated.

Springfield police were called at 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on a report of a man shot. As officers arrived, they saw a 2013 Buick Enclave in the southeast corner of the intersection with several people standing around it, according to an incident report.

The SUV reportedly went off the roadway left of Burt Street while traveling south, the report stated. Police found Gill in the front driver seat with a wound to the left side of his neck.

The Springfield Fire Division transported Gill to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

Gill’s death is the second fatal shooting in Springfield this year. Two related shootings on South Race Street on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2 claimed the life of Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured three others. Three people – Lawaun Bass, Nefertari Alexander and Lee Mays – face firearms and tampering with evidence charges in connection to the shootings.