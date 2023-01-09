Visitation announced for Springfield butcher who died in shooting

Customers, friends and loved ones of a Springfield butcher and business owner who died last week in a fatal shooting can attend his visitation later this week.
Tom Gill, 64, died Jan. 5 after being shot in his vehicle in Springfield.
Funeral details for Gill were announced on Monday. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Conroy Funeral Home at 1660 E. High St. in Springfield.
Gill was the owner and head meat cutter at his shop, Gill’s Quality Meat Market. The Selma Road business has been in operation since 1998.
A private family service will be held at a later date to honor Gill, according to his obituary.
Gill was a 1976 graduate of Northeastern High School. He is survived by his sons, Shayne and Clay Gill; daughter-in-law, Cassie Gill; longtime partner, Erynn Asebrook; grandsons, Wesley and Sawyer Gill; siblings, Deb Cannon, Steve Gill, Kenny Gill, Irv Rutan, and Ronnie Rutan; aunt, Mickie Palmateer; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins, according to his obituary.
“Tom was the life of the party, fearless, and one of the best people you could ever meet,” his obituary stated.
About the Author