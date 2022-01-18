Hamburger icon
Community Blood Center hosting several drives this month

The Community Blood Center is hosting several drives this month to help with the blood shortage. Here, students and staff at Springfield High School held a blood drive for the Community Blood Center where they had 80 donors give blood. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Brooke Spurlock
The Community Blood Center has scheduled multiple blood drives over the next month in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, and the Community Blood Center is asking the community to consider becoming a blood donor, to donate more often, become a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsor a blood drive, according to a release from the CBC.

Blood continues to be in short supply nationwide, and in the CBC region high demand continues for type O blood as many businesses and organizations have suspended hosting blood drives due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

ExploreSpringfield, Clark County task force to address homelessness and pandemic impact

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special-edition “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve t-shirt.

Appointments are encouraged online at www.donortime.com or by phone at 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that include their full name, past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations), weight a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

ExploreOhio prioritizes COVID testing supplies for schools, universities amid high demand

Here are the upcoming blood drives in Clark and Champaign counties:

Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Quest Community Church, 110 South St. in West Liberty.

Jan. 19 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Jan. 24 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Jan. 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Jan. 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.

Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

