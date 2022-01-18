Community Blood Center hosting several drives this month

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that include their full name, past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations), weight a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Here are the upcoming blood drives in Clark and Champaign counties:

Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Quest Community Church, 110 South St. in West Liberty.

Jan. 19 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Jan. 24 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Jan. 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Jan. 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.

Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.