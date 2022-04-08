springfield-news-sun logo
X

WATCH: Dayton business leader to blast into space today

Pilot Larry Connor (left) and commander Mike Lopez-Alegria during training for Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission. Photo courtesy of Axiom Space and SpaceX.

caption arrowCaption
Pilot Larry Connor (left) and commander Mike Lopez-Alegria during training for Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission. Photo courtesy of Axiom Space and SpaceX.

Local News
36 minutes ago

The first all-civilian and commercially funded crew to visit the International Space Station is scheduled to lift off today, piloted by Dayton businessman and philanthropist Larry Connor.

Connor is the founder and managing partner of the Miami Township-based The Connor Group real estate investment firm.

Watch the launch live here:

The launch is scheduled for 11:17 a.m. Docking with the space station is scheduled for Saturday at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT.

ExploreFrom ocean depths to space, adventures continue for Larry Connor

The rest of the four-man crew will be former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who is the commander; Mark Pathy, a businessman from Canada; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot.

They are scheduled for a 10-day trip to the space station, then scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch has been delayed from February and again in March.

caption arrowCaption
Larry Connor, the founder and CEO of The Connor Group, is the pilot of the Axiom Mission 1 crew, the the first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Larry Connor, the founder and CEO of The Connor Group, is the pilot of the Axiom Mission 1 crew, the the first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

caption arrowCaption
Larry Connor, the founder and CEO of The Connor Group, is the pilot of the Axiom Mission 1 crew, the the first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Connor told our Tom Archdeacon last month: “When you think of the Wright Brothers, Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, those guys were daring pioneers. I don’t think I begin to rise to that level.

“It’s still space exploration, but with the developments and the training, its dramatically different today. It’s far safer.

“The people I mentioned, their place in history is well earned and I’m just happy to represent Ohio and the Dayton area and maybe be a small part of it.”

caption arrowCaption
The crew of the Axiom Mission 1, first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. From left, pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy, commander Michael Lopez-Alegria and mission specailst Eytan Stibbe. Photo by Chris Gunn for Axiom Space

The crew of the Axiom Mission 1, first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. From left, pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy, commander Michael Lopez-Alegria and mission specailst Eytan Stibbe. Photo by Chris Gunn for Axiom Space

caption arrowCaption
The crew of the Axiom Mission 1, first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. From left, pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy, commander Michael Lopez-Alegria and mission specailst Eytan Stibbe. Photo by Chris Gunn for Axiom Space

In Other News
1
F-35 office at Wright-Patterson AFB approaching 400 employees
2
Scattered rain, snow showers today but warmup starts Sunday
3
Student loan repayment deadlines move back, but moving targets...
4
RECALL: Wall bed can detach and fall; 1 death reported
5
Big COVID testing sites to close amid decreased demand
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top