Community Blood Center drives scheduled for the next month

The Center is asking for help to support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and an ongoing shortage of type O blood.

To make an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 1 will get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Those who register will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State vs. Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.