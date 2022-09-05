Community Blood Center drives scheduled for the next month

The Community Blood Center has scheduled multiple blood drives over the next month in Clark and Champaign counties.
The Center is asking for help to support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and an ongoing shortage of type O blood.
To make an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate through Oct. 1 will get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Those who register will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State vs. Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.
Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
Here are the dates and times in the area:
Springfield Family YMCA: Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.
Springfield Regional Medical Center: Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Assembly Room A, 100 Medical Center Drive.
Maiden Lane Church of God: Sept. 12 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.
Southeastern High School: Sept. 13 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 195 E. Jamestown St. in South Charleston.
Triad High School: Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8099 Brush Lake Road in Woodstock.
Medway Church: Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.
Champaign Community Center: Sept. 21 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.
Father Paul Vieson Center: Sept. 26 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.
First Christian Church: Sept. 27 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.
