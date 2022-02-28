Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Community Blood Center drive slated for March

Nancy Gillespie, from Dayton, donates blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center last summer. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Nancy Gillespie, from Dayton, donates blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center last summer. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in Clark County in March at the following locations and dates:

  • Springfield Family YMCA: March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.
  • West Enon Church of God: March 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 4800 Snider Road.

Winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact the regional blood supply. Currently at Community Blood Center type O is in low supply, according to a Community Blood Center press release.

Community Blood Center is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. Community Blood Center needs new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release. Call 937-461-3220 to learn more.

ExploreOhio Supreme Court orders redistricting commission members to contempt hearing

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign...
2
Clark County residents asked to voice transportation needs through...
3
Student of the Week Graham High School
4
Athlete of the Week Graham High School
5
Updated take on ‘The Great Gatsby’, preshow lecture coming to PAC

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top