Commentary: Events are on the horizon, but we can’t let up now

We want this to be over so badly, but we have to be patient as our pandemic baby navigates the furniture and dares to walk across the floor without a handhold.

Little by little events are being planned for the foreseeable future while some are just a bit too soon.

This coming weekend Young’s Dairy has had to cancel its Annual Egg Hunt because of the pandemic. The numbers just aren’t right yet.

However, organizers of events tentatively scheduled for a few weeks later are cautiously watching Gov. Mike DeWine’s briefings and keeping our Combined Health District on speed dial as they monitor the daily numbers on the news.

Dare we hope?

Speaking to the organizers of the events reminds me of the difference between “Save the Date” wedding announcements and those lovely formal wedding invitations that will arrive closer to the date when all is approved and organized.

Many of our favorite summer events are in the “Save the Date” category right now. We are all waiting to see if the COVID numbers and hospitalizations are dropping enough and if the stars might be in perfect alignment so that events are actually allowed to happen. My fingers and toes are crossed.

I’ve heard that there are more silent private prayers in school during finals week than we will ever know. Well I imagine there are some sincere wishes going out for baseball, track, tennis and softball seasons, proms and graduations.

Write those dates in pencil folks and do your best to keep the local COVID numbers under control.

Wear your masks when inside, get your immunizations, practice social distancing, and wash your hands. Anything you can do to finish off this virus makes our summer look better. It truly is up to us.

Meanwhile, get out your calendars and your pencils folks. We have a few dates to “pencil in.” Nothing is official, but it cannot hurt to “Save the Date.”

Explore These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

If we have to do any erasing, we will cry together.

Plans are being made to open the New Carlisle Pool on May 28 and pool passes are being sold at NewCarlisle.net. Of course there will be rules to follow but, hey, we can do that. It worked so well last year.

I can find no word on Memorial Day or the Fourth of July activities yet. I hope we learn something soon.

The New Carlisle Farmers Market is hoping to start up June 19. Vendors applications are at newcarlislefarmersmarket.org/

A big new historical reenacting event is tentatively scheduled for the last weekend of June at George Rogers Clark Park. Keep your fingers crossed.

A decision will be made about the Fair at New Boston by July 4th, so go ahead and pencil in Sept. 4 and 5, 2021 just in case.

The Heritage of Flight Festival has started organizing for the first weekend of October. A Bike Show and Toy Run are scheduled for Oct 2. Vendor applications are being accepted.

The Enon Apple Butter Festival is hoping for Oct. 9 and 10. That is seven whole months away. I hope it will happen.

As the weather warms up, we can see restaurants opening patios for dining. It should be noted that even though some of these local events and venues plan to be open, they most likely will still have some sort of pandemic rules.

It is happening. All of our hard, lonely work to get this pandemic under control is beginning to pay off. Don’t let up now. Keep on keeping on.