Mercy Health-Springfield to hold hiring event for registered nurses in April

Mercy Health-Springfield is holding one of its largest virtual hiring events of the year geared toward experienced registered nurses.
The goal of the April 13 event is to recruit skilled health care professionals in an effort to further Mercy’s healing ministry, according to a recent news release from the hospital network.
“Mercy Health is looking to recruit skilled health care professionals to assist in furthering its healing ministry and to provide the most-advanced, compassionate and highest-quality care,” the release stated.
Those interested will be applying for positions at Mercy’s two hospitals in the region, the Springfield Regional Medical Center as well as the Urbana Hospital.
Interviews will be available for experienced registered nurses looking to fill full-time and part-time positions. Same day offers are expected to be made, according to the news release.
Each interview is slated to last 25 minutes and will be scheduled during two time slots; between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. as well as from 4-7 p.m.
RSVP for the event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yd54lnjv.
Though this event is for experienced registered nurses, Mercy Health also has a number of new grad nursing positions open, which can be found at www.mercy.com or by contacting Lora at LMossbarger@mercy.com.