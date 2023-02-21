Commentary: Clark County poised for success after unprecedented momentum

Our community’s success can be attributed to stakeholder alignment and a city and county that are investing in important assets and infrastructure for the betterment of all who live in Springfield/Clark County. The partnerships that have been built up over a long time are now paying off as this community continues to attract next-generation opportunities while growing the existing companies we have located in this area.

We are also attracting residential and mixed-use developers for the first time in decades who are master planning much-needed developments in strategic locations throughout the community, including downtown Springfield. The plans being worked on will help to propel us forward as the economy improves.

I often hear people talk about the good old days of Springfield. In the very near future, these same people might get to see the best days of Springfield!

We are building a healthy ecosystem for the benefit of the people who live, work, and play in this community. Onward Springfield/Clark County!

(Mike McDorman is president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership, which will have its annual business expo and awards dinner today in downtown Springfield.)