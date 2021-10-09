Comedians aim to provide pandemic relief at Clark State show

Monitoring the comedy scenes in cities from Dayton to Columbus, Braddy watches for talent to recruit for Chalk de Peace shows. She chose four to perform Saturday with each bringing different levels of experience, including some who’ve worked with big-name comedians: Marcus Martin, Chris Karwoski, Dionte Allen and Wyatt Lutz.

Martin’s comedy comes from his real-life experiences in a raw style. He’s opened for big names such as Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Gary Owen.

Karwoski may be familiar to Springfield audiences from his own sets and hosting the monthly comedy nights at the Market Bar at COHatch.

A story teller who connects with people through comedy, Allen is a well-traveled comedian and Lutz is a known on the Dayton comedy scene and has worked alongside Dave Chappelle.

Braddy said the material is mostly clean and she chose a diverse set of comedians the audience can relate to.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and attendees can enjoy Silent Disco headphones with music from two DJs and can even get a massage from a licensed massage therapist prior to the show, included in the ticket price.

“This lets people loosen up and get ready to laugh,” Braddy said. “Comedy can connect a community. That’s what I want to do.”

A second Chalk de Peace comedy show will be Nov. 20 with comedians Jodi McDermitt, Deandre Stringer and Keith Bender.

HOW TO GO

What: Chalk de Peace Night of Comedy

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center Turner Studio Theatre, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $22.00 (plus fees)

More info: 937-328-3874 or go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/