Column: Grand-baby fever is real — even if we’re not ready to be grandparents yet

If it happens before they achieve those objectives, then it happens. We weren’t born yesterday nor do we live in a cocoon. I have no doubt we will love their children endlessly and yes, probably spoil them, too, regardless of when they arrive.

In the meantime though, we can’t deny that Father Time is hot on our heels. Friends and family members of similar age are welcoming grandchildren into their lives every year. We currently watch from a distance thinking, “Wow, this could be us one day.”

Three little people bravely marched down the aisle (well, two out of three of them did) at our wedding almost 25 years ago. Each of them we selected to be a part of our special day because they are important to us; a “baby cousin,” a nephew and a Goddaughter.

But time marched on, and now they are all adults. No longer “fun sized” little people, they each walked down the aisle again (yes, all three made it this time) to be married.

And now, within a three month span, each happy couple will welcome their first child into the world. And the chasm my husband and I were watching from now seems a short distance.

Having spent their teen years exposed to our brood of toddlers and an infant, I am surprised they still want children (just kidding). But I can’t deny the excitement! Immediately I began crafting themed baby shower gifts.

What are their hobbies? What are mom and dad’s favorite things? How many toys that make noise can I get into a gift basket?

Our Goddaughter’s mother was visiting recently when her phone rang. Let me preface this by saying, her daughter’s due date is looming and every time my friend sends a text I fully anticipate a “She’s in labor!” message.

When her phone rang this time, she said, “Hmm. She never Facetimes me.”

I jumped over the counter top and sprinted to her side while she answered the call, adrenaline pumping.

But, it wasn’t time yet. She just decided to use Facetime. How dare she! Does she not know that a change in pattern will cause alarm?

We all chatted for a few minutes and gave her strict instructions that effective immediately she is not to contact anyone until she is in labor. Surely, we jest (sort of).

Definitely need to notify the remaining two expectant moms in our circle of this new rule; there is no need to cry wolf and cause unnecessary tachycardia.

So, while we wait for our time to become *Nonna (*subject to change) and whatever my husband decides to be called, we will revel in the anticipation with our friends and family.

Not to be derailed or distracted by all of the baby cuteness to come, we will also offer our teenage daughter for babysitting services, because as stated before, a little dose of “birth control” — a.k.a. diaper clad babies and toddlers — every so often is welcomed.