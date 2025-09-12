Columbus man found guilty of fatal 2023 Thanksgiving night shooting

ajc.com

News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A Columbus man was convicted of three charges Thursday for the 2023 Thanksgiving evening fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man.

A Clark County jury found Sean Baron Wallace, 31, guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications.

Officers responded to Club Hollywood, 925 E. Pleasant St., at 11:33 p.m. Nov. 23, 2023 after receiving reports of a man shot, and they found Shyheim Gibson with multiple gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries after medics attempted life-saving measures.

Court records do not yet indicate a sentencing date for Wallace.

Sean Wallace, murder suspect Nov. 29, 2023.

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Springfield Gabe’s to make changes after NAACP investigation
2
Springfield police investigating crash involving teen cyclist
3
Springfield’s Dunkin’ to celebrate grand reopening next month
4
Nonprofit celebrates a year of providing help, responding to natural...
5
Marijuana in the workplace: Springfield attorney talks about law...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.