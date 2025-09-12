Columbus man found guilty of fatal 2023 Thanksgiving night shooting

A Columbus man was convicted of three charges Thursday for the 2023 Thanksgiving evening fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man.
A Clark County jury found Sean Baron Wallace, 31, guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications.
Officers responded to Club Hollywood, 925 E. Pleasant St., at 11:33 p.m. Nov. 23, 2023 after receiving reports of a man shot, and they found Shyheim Gibson with multiple gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries after medics attempted life-saving measures.
Court records do not yet indicate a sentencing date for Wallace.
