Columbus homicide suspect indicted on attempted murder after last month’s Springfield standoff

A warrant was issued for Jordan’s arrest. On Aug. 14, the Columbus division of the U.S. Marshals and FBI found Jordan at the Quality Inn on East Leffel Lane in Springfield, but he “refused to be taken into custody and began a standoff with law enforcement that lasted several hours,” according to a media release.

It was during the standoff that Jordan reportedly shot multiple times at law enforcement through the window of the hotel room and through the door, according to an affidavit filed with the federal indictment. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Police Division SWAT Team responded to the scene. Upon arrival, hostage negotiators established communication with Jordan, who later surrendered himself following the hours-long standoff.

After Jordan was taken into custody, law enforcement found multiple firearms, shell casings and suspected drugs in the hotel room Jordan had been in, according to the affidavit.

Jordan was indicted on charges of assault of a federal agent with a deadly weapon, attempted murder of a federal agent, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Jordan continues to be held in the Franklin County Jail.