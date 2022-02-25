Clifton Opera House to open new season Saturday

Following an abbreviated season during the pandemic last year, one of the area’s oldest entertainment venues will have one of its biggest seasons ever when it reopens this weekend.
Country and western band Timothy Alan Manos & The Wranglers will open the Clifton Opera House’s 2022 concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Concerts in a variety of genres will continue each Saturday up through Dec. 10, with a few Friday and Sunday shows mixed in.
The Opera House is located at 5 Clay St., Clifton.
After 2021′s season didn’t begin until summer in observance of pandemic restrictions, Opera House organizers chose to go the opposite direction.
“We wanted to go even bigger this time and go a couple of weeks earlier than March, when we usually start,” said Sue Chasnov, one of the series’ organizers.
The series will offer several new acts along with returning favorites. Chasnov said the expanded lineup came from being contacted by musicians who were eager to perform after the pandemic silenced them.
While bluegrass is one of the most popular genres at the Opera House, there will also be country, Celtic, Christian, gospel and folk among the offerings.
Noteworthy additions include a night of three bands of students from nearby Cedarville University performing pop and indie rock on April 1.
As food trucks have proven a popular complement to concerts in previous years, Chasnov said there will be a food truck at each concert this year instead of at just a few. Participating food trucks will be listed along with the various acts.
Visitors will also notice recent changes including a new front entryway and handicapped-accessible restrooms in the Opera House.
Suggested admission for most shows is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 7:30.
Masks are not required to attend the shows, but attendees may wear them if they choose.
Proceeds raised from the series will help support the preservation and upkeep of the Opera House, which was opened in 1893. As the organization is entirely volunteer-run, Chasnov said new volunteers are always welcome.
For more information or the season schedule, go to www.villageofclifton.com/.
