State-bound Kenton Ridge boys claim program’s first district swim title

“We knew how to spread our boys out a little bit,” Shaffer said. “It’s been a conversation we’ve been having all year long getting ready for it. We knew (winning districts) was definitely doable and we knew that this was the only chance we’d have to do it. It was either get it done now or don’t get it done at all. It was a lot of motivation to get it done now.”

The Cougars 200 free relay team of Day, Thomas, Fyffe and Blazer won the D-II state championship last season in a time of 1 minute, 27.43 seconds. Last weekend, the Cougars set a meet record in the 200 free relay in a time of 1:26.04.

“It’s more expected this year, but it’s still absolutely amazing to think that we swam faster than anybody has swam before (at that meet),” Shaffer said. “It’s a testament to how hard they worked and how bad they really wanted to win the meet.”

The Cougars 200 relay team enter the state meet ranked first in the state, but Rocky River is right behind at 1:26.54.

“We’ve still got some work to do,” Shaffer said. “We have to swim pretty much perfectly to keep that spot.”

Blazer won the 100 free in 46.39 and finished second in the 50 free in 21.23. He enters the state meet ranked third and fifth in each event, respectively.

As a team, the Cougars are projected to finish runner-up at the state meet, according to SwimMeet.com. Prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton with finals scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday night.

As the season comes to a close, Shaffer and her team will cherish their last meet together, she said.

“They’re an absolutely amazing group of boys to coach,” Shaffer said.

The Kenton Ridge girls team also had one individual and one relay team qualify for the state meet. Cougars freshman Jayleigh Brown qualified in the 50 free, finishing fourth at districts in 24.31. The Cougars 200 free relay team of freshman Alyssa Shaffer and Jayleigh Brown and juniors Ryleigh Brown and Brooke DeHart also qualified, placing eighth (1:42.58).

Shawnee senior Alaina Derringer also qualified in the 100 breast, finishing eighth at districts in 1:08.86.

STATE QUALIFIERS

Boys

D-II

200 Medley Relay: Kenton Ridge

200 Individual Medley: Dylan Day, Kenton Ridge

50 Free: Evan Blazer, Kenton Ridge; Seth Thomas, Kenton Ridge

100 Fly: Chase Fyffe, Kenton Ridge

100 Free: Evan Blazer, Kenton Ridge

200 Free Relay: Kenton Ridge

100 Back: Chase Fyffe, Kenton Ridge

100 Breast: Seth Thomas, Kenton Ridge; Dylan Day, Kenton Ridge

Girls

D-II

50 Free: Jayleigh Brown, Kenton Ridge

200 Free Relay: Kenton Ridge

100 Breast: Alaina Derringer, Shawnee