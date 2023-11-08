BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Clerk of Courts incumbent Rice leading in polls

Credit: Bill Lackey

Incumbent Municipal Clerk of Courts Sheila Rice was leading in her race after early results Tuesday night.

According to early, unofficial results, Democrat Rice had 75.52% of votes to Republican John Anderson’s 24.8%.

>> Live Election Results for Clark County

Rice was appointed to the position in 2021 after the death of Guy Ferguson, the former clerk.

Rice is a graduate of Springfield High School. She also works as a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Heritage, a property appraiser for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the owner of “The L” event venue in Springfield. Prior to working as a Realtor, Rice served as owner and deputy registrar of Ohio License Bureau South for 20 years. She also served as deputy clerk of Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Anderson has run in multiple campaigns for U.S. Congress for more than a decade. He’s a graduate of Youngstown State University and has a background in research and statistics. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

