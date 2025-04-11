Classroom commitment to cursive draws groans, but some surprise joy

If there was a dollar (thanks to inflation, a quarter is not enough anymore) to be earned every time I heard, “My hand hurts!” I could retire immediately.

The feedback to the first cursive assignment was, well … expected, as I have previously referred to cursive as “the hieroglyphics of this generation.”

“I learned this in third grade.”

“Is this for a grade?”

“Bruh! Does that even look like a(n) A …?”

“This is dumb.”

“Do we have to finish it?”

“Both sides? There’s FOUR pages?!”

“Why does it go A, B, C, D, E, J…?”

To which I replied, “That’s an F. And that is why you have this assignment.”

I did preface the introduction to the lesson with, “This will be the easiest ‘A’ you will earn all school year. Yes, it’s for a grade. Yes, you have to complete it. Yes, I am serious.”

“Mom, they are going to hate you,” my daughter informed me.

I am thinking of assigning the worksheets to her, as well, just so she will be too busy to voice her opinion (on many things, not just cursive writing assignments).

Eventually, a couple of students started to come around.

“This is kind of relaxing,” one said.

I have goals for them, but this comment was a bonus.

“Yes! It is a Friday Brain Break, but hopefully you create a new brain pathway,” I said.

A co-teacher even informed me that she has since had some students doodling on their work in cursive. Yes! (Insert touchdown celebration here.)

Another student who said he had never been introduced to cursive writing turned in his worksheet with handwriting so neat I still do not believe him.

Turns out, he’s quite the budding artist.

“Have you ever seen calligraphy?” I asked him.

I pulled up calligraphy on my computer and he was intrigued.

“I’d like those worksheets more!” he said.

Comment noted, calligraphy added to the lesson plan (at least for him as a willing participant.)

Noticing my constant pile-up of cursive writing packets, a few high schoolers were even intrigued and asked for a packet for themselves.

“Absolutely!” I said and gleefully printed more copies.

For the high schoolers, the cursive packets are optional; the middle schoolers have a long way to go though, so I am bracing myself for more moans and groans.

However, the only other option for them is algebra or lunch detention. So, I expect to have a lot of hieroglyphics to decipher.

Motherhood, Part II, is a recurring column in the News-Sun.