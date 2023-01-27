Clark State trustees appoint chair and vice president

The Clark State College Board of Trustees has appointed David Ball as chairman and Sharon Evans as vice president.
Ball has served on the board since 2015, and Evans has served on the board for more than 17 years. Their terms began on Jan. 17 and are a one-year tenure.
Ball said he is humbled by the appointment and has a goal for the college to remain committed to student success and to maintain a strong faculty, staff and financial position.
Ball, who also served on the Clark State Foundation Board of Directors, became a certified public accountant and then earned his law degree from The Ohio State University, served in the United States Air Force and was the assistant general counsel at the Reynolds and Reynolds Company.
“David Ball brings a great deal of leadership, financial, and legal expertise to the board,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “He is a champion of excellence in student services and student learning, and understands the alignment needed between our personnel, facilities, and programs that provide for workforce or transfer.”
Evans, who was reappointed to the board in November 2022, said she was thrilled to be reappointed and looks forward to continuing to serve the college as it is a “shining spot in our community.”
“Sharon Evans is a strong voice for students, and always wants to ensure that Clark State attracts students who then feel a strong sense of belonging and success,” Blondin said. “She has served Clark State with distinction, and I look forward to her leadership as well.”
The Clark State Board of Trustees oversees the operations of the college and are appointed by the Governor of Ohio for six-year terms.
