Students from Springfield-Clark CTC attend regional, receive awards

After the training, all six regions gave their advocacy presentations, team mock interview and conducted the SkillsUSA opening and closing ceremony to a team of advisors and judges.

The advisors and state SkillsUSA staff also observe the officers and note who is stepping up to be leaders of each of the regions, and Mines was selected as the Southwest Regional Vice President.

The Southwest Regional Officers including Dunn, Mines, Botella and four other students from the Southwest region were awarded medals at the training such as the bronze medal for third place in the advocacy presentation and a gold medal for first place in the opening and closing ceremony.

All four CTC students — Dunn, mines, Botello and Maxmell earned their “Statesman Award,” which is the highest award you can earn at the regional officer training. Dunn and Mines also won the cleanest room award, which is a favorite award among students.

“We couldn’t be more proud of all four of our students on the way that they represented The Springfield-Clark CTC, the SkillsUSA State and Regional Chapters and themselves,” said Michael Rice, Associate Schools Coordinator.