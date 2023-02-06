Clark State to use new class-development method to meet industry needs

Clark State College has announced it will offer training for its faculty and staff to develop class curriculums based on a process called DACUM, or Developing a Curriculum.
The method involves speaking to industry experts to figure out what tasks they perform so the class can teach students to meet the real-world needs of the industry.
“The key element is inviting panelists from the industry that intimately understand the on-the-job requirements of the positions that will be filled with the curriculum,” Dr. Adam Parrillo, dean of business and applied technologies, said.
Parillo said that the college would train six faculty and staff members in the process to develop new curricula and redesign current ones. The training is an intensive five-day process, he said.
As part of the training, the college said it is recruiting industry experts from the greater Springfield area to develop a new Laser Materials Processing program, and to extend the welding certification into a two-year associate’s degree.
The dean said that the LMP and welding programs will help the college serve advanced manufacturing in Ohio by introducing state-of-the-art techniques and related training.
“The LMP program is unique in this state, and Clark State is one of a few two-year institutions that will train in this specific area,” he said.
DACUM training will begin Feb. 6, and will be taught by two facilitators from Ohio State University, the college said.
