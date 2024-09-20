Clark State to reopen all campuses Monday after threats led to virtual classes

Breaking: Second Harvest Food Bank grant allows community to pre-order, pick up groceries

Credit: Bill Lackey

16 minutes ago
Clark State College will reopen all campus buildings Monday after moving to remote classes this week as a result of email threats of potential bombing and shootings.

“The decision to return to campus comes after extensive efforts by campus security and national, state, and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and faculty,” according to a statement on the college’s website.

Amid political turmoil over Haitian immigration, Springfield has seen threats in the recent weeks to numerous schools, government offices, medical facilities and other groups.

ExploreClark County memorializes Haitian Coalition with purpose statement

This caused all Clark State classes to be conducted virtually this week, and employees to work from home. All activities were also cancelled.

College administration, security teams and law enforcement will continue to monitor campuses to make sure of a smooth return.

There are enhanced safety measures to the campus, including limited entry to all buildings and increased security measures to “complement already strong protocols,” such as the presence of uniformed law enforcement on the Leffel Lane and downtown campuses and additional video surveillance equipment to supplement the existing security camera system, according to the statement.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive campus environment for all. Schools should be one of the safest places in our community for children and staff, and by joining together, we can keep them that way,” the statement said.

ExploreUnited Way starts Springfield Unity Fund as donors seek to help Haitians, others

On Thursday, the college’s security found a suspicious package around 8 a.m. on the Leffel Lane campus. They contacted police, who determined the package was not a threat. All of the buildings and campus were searched and cleared.

The main campus buildings and grounds have been cleared by law enforcement throughout this week, and will be again before reopening on Monday and throughout next week.

Anyone at Clark State who sees or hears something concerning about safety, is asked to report it to Clark State’s director of risk and emergency management, Johnny Lemen, at lemenj@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-3855.

Brooke Spurlock