Clark State to offer weekend CDL courses in January

The college was recently selected as one the centers in the state to be approved for the new Commercial Driver’s License Student Aid Program. The funds were awarded to eligible institutions through an application process and the funds disbursed to students will be in a grant or loan.

Students who receive funds to complete their CDL must commit to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year after completion of the program to have their loan forgiven.

“This significant increase in funding from the state for this program is particularly noteworthy,” Hodge said. “Students cannot use federal financial aid (Title IV) for CDL training.”

Hodge said this program will give students access to the college’s CDL training program, with will lead to a job. It rewards people who have never had or defaulted on a previous student loan.

A new session will begin every six weeks starting Jan. 7. Sessions include: Jan. 7 to Feb. 12, which is full; Feb. 18 to March 26; April 1 to May 14; and May 20 to July 9. Classes will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays at the training facility, 325 Tremont City Road in Springfield.

Those interested should contact the training center office at 937-328-6054.