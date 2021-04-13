Clark State Theatre to present second virtual production

Although “Silent Sky” is fairly new, debuting in 2015, Lauricella said it’s ripe for discovery.

“I hope most of the plays we do are new to audiences,” she said. “As a higher education program, it is important we provide students with diverse material and ‘Silent Sky ‘provides both actor and audience a lesson in early 20th Century astronomy from a woman’s experience.”

The play focuses on Henrietta Leavitt, who worked at Harvard Observatory and comes up with revolutionary calculations while enduring society’s limitations on women at the time.

“Even in the face of this obstacle, she managed to take astronomy to new heights with her calculations,” said Stoney.

The play adds a relationship with a male coworker, adding a heightened romantic feel with scenes under starlit skies and cruise ships, Stoney said, adding the language is heightened, requiring an actor’s attention to proper pronunciation and annunciation, and that poetic aspect attracts him as a director.

Ally Miller is portraying Henrietta and finds her complex, passionate and strong-willed and anyone playing Henrietta needs a large acting range.

“She won’t let anything stand in the way of her dreams including romance or illness and always sure to encourage others to follow their passions in life as well,” Miller said.

This is Clark State’s second livestream performance. This one is a bit easier, however, Lauricella said. Each show has its challenges whether virtual or inside a theater with a live audience and the actors and crew echoed that, she said.

Stoney is working with a green screen, used to incorporate images, for the first time and finds it very challenging, stimulating and frustrating at once.

“I believe we have all gained an appreciation for the subtle nuances in human interaction as we mechanically work toward that in this isolated format,” Stoney said, crediting the crew including art director Josh Compston and stage manager Logan Phillips.

Ally Miller and co-star Taylor Miller both said it’s easier to act this second time virtually, but also adds to their growth as actors.

Lauricella is hopeful audiences will respond to the hard work going into the production and wouldn’t mind doing future virtual performances as it allows for a wider audience, many of whom came through the previous production.

“While it has taken a great deal of research and development to do so, I’m happy we didn’t simply throw in the towel, thinking we couldn’t produce theater virtually,” she said. “We’ve pieced together elements of theater, film and television to tell a two-hour story.”

For more information on Clark State Theatre, go to its Facebook page.