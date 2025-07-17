Clark State selected for national student success program

“Clark State sees this program playing a vital role in addressing key barriers that can stand in the way of student success,” said Breion Hawkins, engagement coordinator. “This holistic approach supports the whole student with intentional, meaningful interactions.”

When students join the program, they connect with OMD engagement coordinators to identify their individual goals and needs. The coordinator then links students with resources and experiences that help keep them on track, including tutoring, mentorship, networking and fellowship opportunities.

As part of the program, students can earn financial stipends up to $1,000 per academic year in performance-based stipends, with typical disbursements of $500 at the end of the fall and spring semester after meeting key milestones, according to Hawkins.

For example, students earn stipends by completing orientation, staying on track academically, passing their courses, actively engaging with their coaches and support services, and attending events and workshops, Hawkins said.

“These stipends reward students for investing in themselves and help ease financial pressures, and recognize the hard work and commitment it takes to stay on the path to a degree,” she said.

This is the first time the college has been selected to offer this program, which “accelerates community college students’ progress on career pathways to economic mobility,” said Dawayne Kirkman, senior vice president of student affairs.

“When Ohio colleges (were asked) to self-nominate, we did just that as we were already introduced to them at the Complete College America convening. With that, after a few initial meetings, the Ohio Association of Community Colleges and OMD determined that they would like to pilot with Clark State College,” he said.

The program will be with Clark State for an initial three-year partnership to serve 60 students each year, according to Hawkins.

“The goal is not just to provide additional support, but to demonstrate how this high-touch, holistic model can boost student success, degree completion and career readiness,” she said.

“Our vision is to build on these proven strategies so that, by year three, we can sustain these supports within Clark State’s own operations — aligning with our goals to remove barriers, expand access and empower every student to thrive.”

Students eligible for the program must be recent high school graduates of Clark, Champaign or Logan counties, who demonstrate financial need, who have applied or plan to apply to Clark State, who have fewer than 15 college credit hours and who are committed to complete an associate degree program in two years. Those students must also maintain at least a 2.0 GPA throughout the program.

The college is now recruiting for the program, which begins Aug. 18. Only 60 students will be accepted into the program. If interested, call the admissions department at 937-328-6028 or email admissions@clarkstate.edu.

The OMD program began in 2006 in Chicago, Illinois, but was previously called the Illinois Education Foundation. Participants in the program at 73% more likely to earn a degree than their peers, according to the program.

This past year, OMD wanted to take this “proven program and transition it to a national model of excellence,” college officials said. The OMD team met with potential sites across the U.S. and selected the Ohio Association of Community Colleges as the first partner.

“Being selected as one of only three community colleges in the nation, outside of the Chicago area where the program started, to offer the One Million Degrees program is an exciting and meaningful development for Clark State,” said Elecia Spain, associate dean of access and retention.