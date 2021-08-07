Clark State provost chosen for national presidential fellowship

Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, was chosen as one of 40 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, which is a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success, according to a release from the school.

“Dr. Hunter is a champion of students like no other,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, Clark State president. “Her strong academic preparation and background, service as a faculty member, dean, vice president, and provost have put her on the path to a community college presidency.”