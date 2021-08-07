Clark State provost chosen for national presidential fellowship

A Clark State College faculty member has been chosen for a national presidential fellowship for community college leaders.
Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, was chosen as one of 40 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, which is a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success, according to a release from the school.
“Dr. Hunter is a champion of students like no other,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, Clark State president. “Her strong academic preparation and background, service as a faculty member, dean, vice president, and provost have put her on the path to a community college presidency.”
The 10-month fellowship begins in November. The fellows are mentored by current and former community college presidents and will learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change, and create strong external partnerships, the release stated.
“I am so grateful to have been selected to participate in the sixth cohort of the 2021-2022 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship for Community College Excellence ,” Hunter said. " I am honored to represent Clark State and I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge in leadership.
“It is both humbling and exciting to go through such a selective process and to be one of 40 individuals from across the country chosen is just an unbelievable honor.”