Clark State PAC to host 3rd Night of Comedy show in January

The Clark State College Performing Arts Center will host its third Chalk de Peace Night of Comedy next month.
The latest event in this series will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Tuner Studio Theater at the PAC, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.
The PAC’s continuing to host shows and events through the coronavirus pandemic shows they are trying to accomplish “what we have always tried to accomplish, bringing the best of arts and entertainment to the region,” PAC Executive Director Adele Adkins said.
“The pandemic poses some new challenges but at the forefront is the safety,” Adkins said. “The last two shows were sold out but first thing in the morning all the touring personnel, Clark State PAC staff and local crew had to have a negative COVID test before the show was cleared to go. All staff, including the tour, and the patrons must wear masks at all times while in the building. We have seen that the audiences are so happy to be back to the PAC that they are fine with masking.”
This third Night of Comedy will feature Luke Capasso, Nate Washington, Black Daryl, Dwight McCormick and headliner Mark Gregory.
“I am overwhelmingly pleased how the first two shows have gone,” Tisa Braddy, owner and producer of Chalk de Peace, said. “The first show I was nervous. The second show I was excited. The comedians thus far have superseded any expectations I dared to have.”
Braddy said the increase in guests from show one to show two have lead her to assume the comedy nights are well received and enjoyed.
“I am still in shock about all that can transpire in a year, in the midst of the pandemic…to present day, putting on productions at The Turner Studio Theater,” she said. “The hope is to forge relationships with the community one laugh at a time.”
Adkins said there will be a total of five of “A Night of Comedy at the PAC.” The first two took place on Oct. 9 and Nov. 20. The other shows will take place on Feb. 12 and March 12.
“With the second show, we already saw an increase in attendance and we knew it would take a bit of time to ‘get the word’ out about this new series. We are hopeful that eventually we will have two shows in one night due to the demand. These comedy shows fill in a void in what the PAC has presented over the years,” she said.
Tickets for the Chalk de Peace comedy show are $27.05 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status in all areas of the PAC venue.
