Clark State PAC to host 3rd Night of Comedy show in January

“I am overwhelmingly pleased how the first two shows have gone,” Tisa Braddy, owner and producer of Chalk de Peace, said. “The first show I was nervous. The second show I was excited. The comedians thus far have superseded any expectations I dared to have.”

Braddy said the increase in guests from show one to show two have lead her to assume the comedy nights are well received and enjoyed.

“I am still in shock about all that can transpire in a year, in the midst of the pandemic…to present day, putting on productions at The Turner Studio Theater,” she said. “The hope is to forge relationships with the community one laugh at a time.”

Adkins said there will be a total of five of “A Night of Comedy at the PAC.” The first two took place on Oct. 9 and Nov. 20. The other shows will take place on Feb. 12 and March 12.

“With the second show, we already saw an increase in attendance and we knew it would take a bit of time to ‘get the word’ out about this new series. We are hopeful that eventually we will have two shows in one night due to the demand. These comedy shows fill in a void in what the PAC has presented over the years,” she said.

Tickets for the Chalk de Peace comedy show are $27.05 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status in all areas of the PAC venue.