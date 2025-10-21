Clark State offers free GED prep courses for adults at 3 campuses

The courses, through the Aspire High School Equivalency Program, help students build the skills and confidence needed to pass the GED exam.

“A GED is a major asset for anyone looking to pursue a military career, continue their education or advance in their current job,” said Elecia Spain, associate dean of access and retention services. “It’s more than just a certificate — it’s a powerful tool for expanding your opportunities and shaping your future.”

Classes, which focus on building skills in language arts, reading, math, social studies and science, are available at the Beavercreek, Bellefontaine and Springfield campuses where students attend two days per week for three hours a day.

They are offered at no cost, but students must pay the $144 fee to take the GED test, which can be taken online or in person at an authorized test center. However, the program can connect students with financial resources to help cover $80 of the testing cost if needed.

All adults are welcome to use the program as students have ranged from ages 19 to 50 and older, said Robin Littell, Aspire project director. Eligible adults include those without a high school diploma or equivalent, English Language Learners, U.S. citizens and those granted U.S. residency.

“Whether you’re returning to school after many years or just getting started, we meet you where you are,” Littell said.

“Earning a GED opens the door to college, job training programs and financial aid opportunities ... It also increases job prospects, earning potential, and — perhaps most importantly— confidence. It’s a milestone that creates momentum for a better future for our students and their families."

In the last five years, 504 people have participated in the GED program.