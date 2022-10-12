Clark County, Champaign County set different trick-or-treat dates

For many years, Beggars Night in Clark County was held on the Saturday before Halloween, which many people felt made it easier for parents and children who did not have to hurry to get ready and go out on a school night.

In 2019, Beggars Night was moved to the day of Halloween to keep consistent with neighboring communities. However, New Carlisle and Tremont City kept their trick-or-treat on Saturday that year. The one-year change drew both criticism and praise, but the date has returned to the Saturday before Halloween for the last two years.

“Thank you for keeping it on Saturday! Makes it so much more enjoyable for the kids because they aren’t rushing home to get to bed and parents don’t have to rush home from work,” commented Niki Seeberg on the sheriff’s office Facebook post setting the date.

“The kids were so bummed Halloween is on a Monday so they are going to be so excited” for the Saturday time, commented Angela Wagner.

Selena Anderson’s post took the other side of the debate.

“It’s just not the same with it not being on Halloween,” she said.

Explore New Carlisle Library getting a fresh look to attract young readers

Safety tips offered

The sheriff’s office, the Clark County Combined Health District and Champaign County Health District all provided a list of safety tips for Beggars Night that included:

-Walk with a friend,

-Make sure costumes fit correctly and children can see out masks;

-Use bright-colored or reflective bags and costumes,

-Only visit homes that are well lit,

-Use flashlights, glow sticks,

-Don’t eat candy before inspecting it,

-Stay on the sidewalks and don’t cross through yards or alleys, and

-Look both ways before crossing the street.

The CCCHD also added that pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children at Halloween