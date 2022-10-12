Wittenberg launches new tuition-free program for eligible Ohio students

Wittenberg University has launched a new tuition-free program for eligible Ohio residents in an effort to make private liberal-arts university education accessible to students of all backgrounds.
The new Tiger Opportunity Grant will allow Ohio high school graduates who are eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant now also eligible to receive the Wittenberg grant, which will cover the cost of tuition for first-time-in-college students through institutional, state and federal financial aid.
President Michael Frandsen said the university has always been committed to student success and this grant will help those needed.
“We believe the college of your dreams should be the one that works hardest to support them, and this program is one more example of how we partner with our families in making their students’ dreams come true with regard to earning a Wittenberg degree,” he said.
The grant is designed to help students whose families have the highest levels of financial need and are within the eligibility criteria for the Ohio College Opportunity Grant determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Ohio residents who are in a first bachelor’s degree program at Wittenberg with an Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) of $2,100 or less and a maximum household income of $96,000 will qualify for the Ohio grant as well as Wittenberg grant.
Maribeth Stevens, vice president for enrollment management, said this grant initiative further demonstrates the university’s commitment to Ohio’s high school graduates and to the economic success of the state.
“By removing the financial barrier for tuition that often exists for many Ohio students from diverse economic, social, and cultural backgrounds, we are able to ensure that we continue to educate the next generation of Tigers who will contribute to the continued growth and development within Springfield and throughout the state,” she said.
The grant program will cover tuition only, and students will be responsible for any remaining costs for room, board and fees.
Applications for fall 2023 are now open. Students interested in applying for the grant must be entering Wittenberg as a first-time undergraduate student in fall 2023, graduate from an Ohio high school and be eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as an Ohio resident based on their FAFSA.
For more information, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/admission/scholarship-opportunities or email admission@wittenberg.edu.
