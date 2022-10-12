Wittenberg launches new tuition-free program for eligible Ohio students

Maribeth Stevens, vice president for enrollment management, said this grant initiative further demonstrates the university’s commitment to Ohio’s high school graduates and to the economic success of the state.

“By removing the financial barrier for tuition that often exists for many Ohio students from diverse economic, social, and cultural backgrounds, we are able to ensure that we continue to educate the next generation of Tigers who will contribute to the continued growth and development within Springfield and throughout the state,” she said.

The grant program will cover tuition only, and students will be responsible for any remaining costs for room, board and fees.

Applications for fall 2023 are now open. Students interested in applying for the grant must be entering Wittenberg as a first-time undergraduate student in fall 2023, graduate from an Ohio high school and be eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as an Ohio resident based on their FAFSA.

For more information, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/admission/scholarship-opportunities or email admission@wittenberg.edu.